Never, ever lose valuable contacts

ContactRescue magically turns your email archives into a complete and up-to-date address book or CRM.

  • I am really loving it! Has updated thousands of contacts of mine.

    Robert ScobleTechnology Evangelist

  • My team and I have saved hours of tedious contact-updating. Our sales team just started using their Salesforce connection and love it.

    Ilya PozinFounder of Ciplex

  • Wow! ContactRescue analyzed 49,885 of my emails and magically updated 964 contacts!

    Richard SwartChief Strategy Officer at NextGeneration Crowdfunding

  • Saved me hours and ensures my address book is kept up to date - a great tool.

    Simon VeingardDigital Transformation Director at Travelex

  • It’s easy + saves you hours

    Our AI technology gathers data via email signatures, automatically creating + updating contacts directly into your address book or CRM.

  • Safe + Secure

    We take data security and privacy very seriously. You never have to worry about your personal data. Read more.

  • Your contacts, wherever you go

    Whether changing jobs or simply getting a new device, your contacts stay with you delivered in an easily transportable CSV file.

  • Centralize your contacts

    Whether consolidating across your email accounts or combining valuable clients and leads from your team members.

  • ContactRescue

    99

    Recover contacts from 1 year (Gmail) or 20,000 (Office 365, Outlook) of your email archives.

    Includes 6 months of unlimited ongoing contact updates.

    Optional export to CSV or your CRM.

  • ContactRescue+

    199

    Recover contacts from 5 years (Gmail) or 60,000 (Office 365, Outlook) of your email archives.

    Includes 1 year of unlimited ongoing contact updates.

    Optional export to CSV or your CRM.

